‘We did it, and we can do it’: A Bucks County Rosie helps fight a new foe

Mae Krier has helped make a lot of things in her 94 years, beginning when she was a teenager riveting heavy bombers during World War II.

Now, in the middle of a global pandemic, she is cutting, creasing, and stitching hundreds of cloth masks.

“I had made 300 on my own time, but now we’re over a thousand, so I gotta get my friends to help me. I can’t do it all,” Krier said over the phone from her home in Levittown.

Sewing protective masks was a way to keep busy and help friends and neighbors. But the red and white polka dot pattern Krier uses is also symbolic — it’s the same design seen in the bandana the iconic Rosie the Riveter figure first sported on posters in the 1940s.

For years, Krier and her fellow “Rosies” manufactured critical equipment for the American and Allied forces. Her mission is to have that service and dedication formally honored by the U.S. government in the form of a Congressional Gold Medal, considered to be one of, if not the highest civilian awards.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the medals have expressed “public gratitude for distinguished contributions, dramatized the virtues of patriotism, and perpetuated the remembrance of great events.” Just over 300 have ever been awarded in the nation’s history, bestowed on figures such as George Washington, Mother Teresa, and Robert Frost, among others.

“I think they realize American women have earned it,” Krier said.

Given that women’s labor was instrumental in the Allied forces’ victory, she believes there was insufficient recognition in the postwar years, and she wants to see the sacrifices made by the Rosies be a part of the country’s historical narrative.

“After the war, the men came home to flying flags and parades, and Rosie came home with a pink slip. It really wasn’t fair,” Krier said. “The men will tell you: If it hadn’t been for the women, they couldn’t have won the war.”

When Krier left her hometown in North Dakota for work in a Seattle factory, she was only 17 years old. She thought she would just work for the summer, but instead stayed until the war’s end, working all day, and dancing half the night. In addition to a sense of collective purpose, it was liberating to earn money and take charge of her life.

“Up until 1941, it was a man’s world. They didn’t realize how capable American women were,” Krier said.

Today, there’s a sense of urgency to her work drumming up support for legislative bills honoring the Rosies.

“This gold medal is important because right now we’re still living history,” Krier said. “In a little while, we’ll just be a page in the history books.”