Predicting the pandemic

Air Date: March 31, 2020 10:00 am
A jogger runs past a wall painted with the word

A jogger runs past a wall painted with the word "COVID 19" in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Guests: David Quammen, Jennifer Nuzzo

Scientists have been predicting an animal-borne pandemic for over a decade. Among them was award-winning science writer DAVID QUAMMEN who sounded the alarm in his 2012 book, Spillover: Animals Infections and the Next Human Pandemic. Quammen joins us to talk about what we know about the origins of the virus, why we were so unprepared for this outbreak, and how to prepare for the next one. Then, what will it take to end this crisis?  We’ll talk to John Hopkins University epidemiologist and director of the Outbreak Observatory, JENNIFER NUZZO about the spread of infections, why surveillance is so important, and what other steps we should be taking.

