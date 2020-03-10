Philly wants to try ‘basic income’

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

The idea of a “universal basic income” or giving people monthly cash payments gained traction on the 2020 campaign trail. Now, Philadelphia wants to try it as a way to lift some low-income renters out of poverty. Could it work? Here’s a look at what Philly leaders are proposing and how a basic income experiment is playing out in Stockton, California.

Guests: Jake Blumgart, WHYY’s PlanPhilly and Amy Castro Baker, University of Pennsylvania professor