Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Philly has a new City Council. What could it get done?

Air Date: January 6, 2020
Listen 12:50
Members of Philadelphia City Council stand for a prayer at the opening of a meeting at City Hall. (Emma Lee/WHYY, file)

Members of Philadelphia City Council stand for a prayer at the opening of a meeting at City Hall. (Emma Lee/WHYY, file)

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

_____________________________________________________________________________

Philadelphia is getting a younger, more progressive City Council this week as new members are sworn in. What does that bode for actually getting things done? It turns out, City Council has passed more than 12,000 bills over the last 20 years — most without objection. But as new faces take the oath of office, that could be changing.

Guest: Max Marin with WHYY’s Billy Penn

Brought to you by The Why

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate