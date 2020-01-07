Philly has a new City Council. What could it get done?

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Philadelphia is getting a younger, more progressive City Council this week as new members are sworn in. What does that bode for actually getting things done? It turns out, City Council has passed more than 12,000 bills over the last 20 years — most without objection. But as new faces take the oath of office, that could be changing.

Guest: Max Marin with WHYY’s Billy Penn