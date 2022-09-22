Parenting children – when they become adults

Every parent knows their job doesn’t end when kids reach adulthood, but the relationship certainly changes. Emerging adults juggle a lot, between college and new careers, romantic relationships, and living on their own. In the past few years, there have been even greater challenges caused by the pandemic, globalization, college debt, high rent, social media, climate change, threats to democracy and a mental health crisis.

What role should parents play in their adult children’s lives? How should we help kids navigate and prepare for big transitions and tough times in life? We’ll talk about the danger of overparenting adult children and how to ensure kids become successful, independent, and resilient adults.

Guests

Julie Lythcottt-Haims, Author of How to Raise an Adult and Your Turn: How to Be an Adult. She’s also written a memoir Real America and is a former Dean at Stanford University. @jlythcotthaims

Anthony Rostain, Chief and Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Cooper University Health Care and Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University and author, with Janet Hibbs, of The Stressed Years of Their Lives and the forthcoming, You’re Not Done Yet, about parenting young adults.