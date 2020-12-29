President Trump and the power to pardon

Today, we’ll be discussing Presidential pardoning authority, how it’s been used in the past, and the pardons that President Trump is issuing on his way out of office. Our guests is Michigan State University professor, BRIAN KALT. Then, among Trump’s pardons are members of the private military company Blackwater who were involved in a 2007 massacre of civilians in Iraq. PAUL DICKINSON, the lawyer who represented the families of those killed in the massacre joins us to tell us about the massacre, the effect of paramilitaries acting on behalf of the U.S. government, and what signals the pardon sends the rest of the world.