PA Post-Primary Election Roundtable

There was a lot on the line in the Pennsylvania primary, with many tight races, late surging candidates and results of major national importance. The race for governor and for retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey’s seat drew the most attention– and money, as it could be the democrats one chance to flip a seat this fall. We’ll talk about yesterday’s primary election results, what we learned about the state’s electorate, the issues that motivated voters and the influence of former President Trump’s endorsements. We’ll also discuss the direction of our major political parties and what it all means for the general election this fall.

Guests

Katie Meyer (@katieemeyer4) is a political reporter for WHYY News

Lara Putnam (@lara_putnam) is the UCIS Research Professor of History and the co-lead of the Southwest PA Civic Resilience Initiative of the Pitt Disinformation Lab

John Micek (@ByJohnLMicek) is Editor-in-chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star

