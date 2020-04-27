Challenge Alert

Lock in $10,000 with your donation by midnight tonight.

Donate now

    Mo’ne Davis

    Air Date: April 27, 2020
    Listen 1:00
    Mo'ne Davis

    Mo’ne Davis made sports history when she was 13.

    In the 2014 Little League World Series of baseball, she was the first girl to pitch a shutout in the history of the tournament and the first African American girl to play in the competition. Her fast ball was clocked at 70 miles per hour.

    Her success made her a national celebrity and role model, earning her a place on the cover of Sports illustrated and a visit to the White House.

    She is credited with breaking down barriers between girls and boys in sports.

    Born in Philadelphia in 2001, Davis was a standout athlete from an early age. She first gained attention from coaches as a 10-year-old playing football with older boys.

    She went on to lead state championship high school teams in softball and soccer and now plays softball for Hampton University, a historically black college where she’s majoring in communications.

    In 2015, she released a memoir “Mo’ne Davis: Remember My Name,” co-written with Hilary Beard.

    Brought to you by WHYY and Vision 2020 Present WOMEN 100

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate