    Mervin Toussaint

    Air Date: November 10, 2020

    “Lately”

    Mervin Toussaint is an active saxophonist, composer, and producer in the Philadelphia area. With his roots in the Haitian church, Mervin has branched out to include jazz, R&B, neo soul, and other contemporary styles in his musical voice. Regardless of the situation, Mervin aims to  pay homage to the greats that came before him while still maintaining his originality. Mervin does all this and more in his upcoming EP Another Name For Everything, set to release in November 2020.

    Mervin has also performed with a wide array of poets, singers, rappers, and spoken word artists. You can often find him playing at different venues in the city, including SOUTH Jazz Kitchen, Chris’s Jazz Cafe, Dahlak Paradise, The Free Library, and Paris Bistro as a leader and as a sideman with artists such as V. Shayne Fredrick, Odean Pope, the Paul Giess group, and others.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

