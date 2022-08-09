Mark Leibovich on ‘Thank You For Your Servitude’

Air Date: August 10, 2022 10:00 am
(photo credit, Ralph Answang)

(photo credit, Ralph Answang)

Former New York Times chief national correspondent MARK LEIBOVICH joins us to talk about his new book, Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission. Leibovich, whose 2013 bestseller This Town skewered the Washington political class, turns his eye to the Republican establishment and the lobby of Trump International Hotel, which served as the “flagship payola palace” in Trump’s Washington.

Leibovich exposes the GOP staffers, lobbyists, conservative media pundits and politicians like Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Kevin McCarthy, who did whatever it took to ingratiate themselves with then-President Trump and enabled his destructive, divisive and criminal behavior.

We recommend

The Atlantic, The Most Pathetic Men in America – Why Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy, and so many other cowards in Congress are still doing Trump’s bidding

NPR, ‘Thank You for Your Servitude’ casts harsh light on GOP’s shift and its motives – He comes at his interviewees with a skewer in one hand, a scalpel in the other and a glint in his eye. His frequent eviscerations of major figures range from subtle to scabrous.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate