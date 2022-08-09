Mark Leibovich on ‘Thank You For Your Servitude’

Former New York Times chief national correspondent MARK LEIBOVICH joins us to talk about his new book, Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission. Leibovich, whose 2013 bestseller This Town skewered the Washington political class, turns his eye to the Republican establishment and the lobby of Trump International Hotel, which served as the “flagship payola palace” in Trump’s Washington.

Leibovich exposes the GOP staffers, lobbyists, conservative media pundits and politicians like Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Kevin McCarthy, who did whatever it took to ingratiate themselves with then-President Trump and enabled his destructive, divisive and criminal behavior.

