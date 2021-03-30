Mare Floyd

“Wish Me Well”

Mare, an American singer, songwriter, vocal arranger, and keyboardist, is known for her rich alto voice, distinctive sound and creative musical arrangements. After fully embarking on a full time artist career and showcasing her huge voice, small physique and quirky personality, there is no question that large things come in very small packages. Her EP, “Wish Me Well”, encourages her listeners to be comfortable with transparency and navigating through the side effects of life.