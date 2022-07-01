    Local Efforts Fight Food Insecurity with Creativity

    Air Date: July 1, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, find out how local chefs are working to make sure Everybody Eats. Meet a Drexel grad who turned excess meals into a sharing movement. Discover efforts by the N.J. Agricultural Society to feed the hungry, grow school gardens, and more. Get a sneak peek at designs from the Haddonfield Crafts & Fine Arts Festival. See how a woodworking couple make one-of-a-kind furniture. Check out the return of the Chinese Lantern Festival. Plus, summer travel tips.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate