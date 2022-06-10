Monday: LIVE Coverage of The House Jan. 6 committee hearings
Brought to you by Radio Times
Radio Times
WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.
Subscribe for free
New baby formula plant gets another $8 million from Pa.
The new funding comes amid a nationwide shortage of infant formula.
4 hours ago
Battle continues over vaccination powers for Pa. pharmacies
Since 2020, Pa. pharmacies have benefitted from emergency flexibilities, which allowed them to more easily vaccinate both adults and children. Those waivers are set to expire.
11 hours ago
Supreme Court allows counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania
The Supreme Court is allowing election officials to count mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania that lack a handwritten date but were received in time.
1 day ago