“Another Circle Around the Sun”

Lisa Lerman is a singer-songwriter residing in King of Prussia with her husband and two dogs. She is always surprising her audiences with songs you would not expect to hear on an acoustic/electric ukulele. Her repertoire of music spans many genres and decades from the 1920s to today. Her unique vocals are delivered in an engaging, storytelling way that will leave you wanting to hear more.

In addition to public events, private parties, and virtual open mics, she especially brings great joy performing for residents at Assisted Living and memory care facilities.