Lessons from 1918
Guests: Philip Bump, Pat D’Antonio, John Barry
We are currently in the midst of the greatest public health crisis in more than 100 years. The influenza pandemic of 1918 caused an estimated 50 million deaths worldwide with countless more infected with the virus. It was an era defining event that affected everybody in the world. Today, we’re going to learn more about the 1918 influenza pandemic and the lessons learned and not learned to help us through the current pandemic. Our guests are JOHN BARRY, professor of public health at Tulane University and author of The Great Influenza, and University of Pennsylvania nursing historian, PAT D’ANTONIO. But first, we’re going to hear about President Trump’s shift in coronavirus messaging in recent days when we speak to the Washington Post’s PHILIP BUMP.