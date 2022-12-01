Influenza activity is rapidly increasing in the Greater Philadelphia area, and at a much earlier point in the season compared to past years.

Dana Perella, communicable disease program manager at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said a typical flu season begins gradually in the fall and peaks sometime in January or February.

But that’s not the case so far this year, and the sharp rise in activity is overwhelming some hospital emergency rooms and health offices as they also continue to care for patients sick with COVID-19, RSV, and rhinovirus.

“[We’re] just monitoring the capacity and having our leadership in close contact with the hospital facilities and working with other health care providers and types of health care providers to come up with and develop solutions that may help lessen the burden on these facilities that are very stretched right now,” Perella said.

Between October 22 and November 19, flu activity in the greater metro area that includes Philadelphia, Camden, and Wilmington, quickly went from a minimal level to a high level, federal data show.