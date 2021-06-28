Donate

‘Laziness Does Not Exist’

Air Date: June 29, 2021 10:00 am
No one likes to be called “lazy.” But social psychologist DEVON PRICE argues that we should embrace laziness. Not only is disconnecting, taking a break and relaxing good for our mental and physical health, it’s also important to resist and push back against societal pressures to overwork. In their new book Laziness Does Not Exist, Price explores the origins of the “laziness lie” starting with the Puritans, its racist history and our culture’s obsession with productivity which leads to anxiety, burnout, exploitation and alienation.

