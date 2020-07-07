Out and Back

Joshua Youse is an instrumental musician based out of Wilmington, NC. His style of music and guitar playing evolved from listening to classic records and learning to improvise melodies. Playing guitar is a passion of his that he loves to share with others.

Surfing is another hobby of Joshua’s (he has been a surf instructor for the past 9 years), and it’s something that keeps him level headed, happy, and always smiling. The song “Out and Back” came to Joshua on a busy day when he managed to fit in a quick surf session in between running errands.