Gov. Josh Shapiro on I-95, Ozempic, Studio 2 Trivia

The accident on I-95 in Philadelphia is closing parts of a major route for many Americans. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro joins us to talk about the plan to get cars rolling again.

Medications for diabetes and obesity-related illnesses like Ozempic and Wegovy are increasingly being used off-label as miracle weight loss drugs. We’ll talk about the trend, how it impacts body standards and some potentially healthier ways to reframe our thinking about weight.

Tonya Pendleton has a list of things to do, and we have a new trivia contestant. If you want to be next, call the producers to say why you’d be a great trivia guest: 215-351-0525.