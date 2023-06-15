Donate

Gov. Josh Shapiro on I-95, Ozempic, Studio 2 Trivia

We'll talk about medications like Ozempic and Wegovy being used off-label for rapid weight loss. And, an update on the I-95 accident, and Studio 2 Trivia.

Air Date: June 15, 2023 12:00 pm
Listen 50:01
(WHYY/Paige Murray-Bessler)

The accident on I-95 in Philadelphia is closing parts of a major route for many Americans. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro joins us to talk about the plan to get cars rolling again.

Medications for diabetes and obesity-related illnesses like Ozempic and Wegovy are increasingly being used off-label as miracle weight loss drugs. We’ll talk about the trend, how it impacts body standards and some potentially healthier ways to reframe our thinking about weight.

Tonya Pendleton has a list of things to do, and we have a new trivia contestant. If you want to be next, call the producers to say why you’d be a great trivia guest: 215-351-0525.

