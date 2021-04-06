“Like Crazy Once More”

Joe Campbell is a singer-songwriter from Newark, Delaware. He has played his songs from The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, to World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, and the World Cafe Live and The Baby Grand in Wilmington, Delaware. Joe loves songwriting and has had his songs critiqued on occasion from professionals down in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Like Crazy Once More” expresses the uncertainty and fear of a military spouse or loved one waiting for a soldier to come home from war. There are more women in the armed forces today than ever and more men waiting at home. Joe wondered just how he would feel if he were waiting for his wife to come home from Afghanistan or Iraq, and thought he would be worried for her all the time. Joe feels if a woman were to sing this song, it would still be relevant.

To connect with Joe and learn more about his music, contact him at joecampbellsongs@gmail.com.