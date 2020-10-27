    Jimmy Jimmy McFadden

    Air Date: October 27, 2020

    “The Ballad of Tin Shaker”

    Jimmy is a singer-songwriter from Claymont, DE with a fresh and unique take on pop/rock with songs that are crisp, catchy, and straight to the point.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate