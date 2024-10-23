    Introducing a New Season of Art Outside with Conrad Benner

    Air Date: October 23, 2024
    We’re back with Season 2 of Art Outside, a podcast from WHYY about the art of our public spaces and the people who create it. We’re taking you around Philly to learn about all kinds of art outside. From commissioned works in Love Park and the 9th Street Market. To more ephemeral works like wheatpasting on a shuttered UArts building. As multiple art institutions around the city close, the state of Philly’s famed arts world feels particularly fragile. On this season of Art Outside we’re thinking about where Philly goes from here as we explore this dynamic world.

    Hosted by Conrad Benner

