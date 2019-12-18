Impeachment: Then and now

Guests: Alex Pareene, Julian Zelizer

As the US House of Representatives votes on articles of impeachment against President Trump, we’re going to take a step back and look at how the current proceedings compare to the other moves to impeach past presidents. Andrew Johnson was the first president to be impeached, largely because of improper public behavior. Richard Nixon resigned before being impeached, although the evidence suggests that he would have been removed from office had the process played out. And most recently, Bill Clinton was impeached by the House, but not removed from office by the senate, for lying to Congress about sexual indiscretions. Today we’ll compare the rationale and process of impeachments past to the present one, as well as the politics that surround the move to impeach. Our guests are ALEX PAREENE of The New Republic, and Princeton University professor of history, JULIAN ZELIZER.