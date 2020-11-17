“I G2G (I Got to Go)”

ILL DOOTS, a Philly based hip-hop collective, has been making music together since 2009.

ILL DOOTS members’ diverse range of backgrounds and their shared musical consciousness shine through their exhilarating mix of hip hop elements with funk, jazz, rock & soul. Over the years, their live shows have become ever more engaging and theatrical, giving audiences unforgettable experiences of community, catharsis, and raw energy.

Their performance is a selection from a full set they recorded while in Waldoboro, Maine writing and recording their next album. They recorded this set for their virtual album release show “The Let Out” which featured over 30 artists of all mediums from across the world and celebrated the release of their latest album “age” (which they wrote and recorded in Waldoboro, Maine in 2018).