I Am Winkle (Mark Minassian)

“Sleepy Boy”

I Am Winkle, aka Mark Minassian, is an American singer-songwriter who currently resides in Chester County, PA. Mark refuses to be “pigeon-holed” and prides himself on writing in various musical genres, including pop-rock, folk, surf music (with his band “Into the Soup”), and blues (with his band “The Last Stand Blues Band”).

Sleepy Boy is an “American Songbook” inspired work with musical twists that reflect on that great genre. The performance features I Am Winkle, along with the talented multi-instrumentalist John Mikowychok, and of course the star of the show, Mark’s beloved dog, Itsa (Sleepy Boy himself). A special thanks goes to Carolyn Asti for shooting the video and Leo Valentino for mixing the audio on the project. Discover more original music from I Am Winkle by visiting his website.