How will the war in Ukraine end?

NATO allies, EU leaders and G7 representatives met in Brussels on Thursday for emergency summits on Russia’s war with Ukraine. Nations agreed on more sanctions on Russia and more military aid to Ukraine, increasing NATO presence in some Eastern European countries and humanitarian help. Biden announced that the United States will accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. At the press conference after the NATO meeting, President Biden explained that “Putin was banking on NATO being divided.” but those alliances were stronger than ever.

This hour, we’ll discuss the meetings in Brussels, where the war stands, and if there is anyway to constrain Putin. And we’ll talk about the difficult choices that lie ahead, including how NATO would respond if Putin uses chemical or nuclear weapons.

Guests

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a U.S. Republican Representative serving Pennsylvania’s 1st district. He co-chairs the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, recently visited the Ukraine border and spent time in Ukraine when he was an FBI agent. @Repbrianfitz

Michael Kimmage, professor at Catholic University and fellow at the German Marshall Fund. He is a former State Department policy planner who held the US-Russia portfolio. @mkimmage

Andrea Kendall-Taylor, director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security and a former senior intelligence officer. @akendalltaylor

Read more

