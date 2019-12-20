How Rutgers and Penn helped shape Elizabeth Warren

How Rutgers and Penn helped shape Elizabeth WarrenListen 17:20
Decades before she became a liberal firebrand, Elizabeth Warren was a registered Republican. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari explains why her time at Rutgers and the University of Pennsylvania helped shift her political views and shaped the future presidential contender.