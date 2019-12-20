Apple Podcasts Stitcher

How Rutgers and Penn helped shape Elizabeth Warren

Air Date: December 19, 2019
Listen 17:20
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 presidential candidate, addresses teachers in Philadelphia on Monday, May 12. 2019. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 presidential candidate, addresses teachers in Philadelphia on Monday, May 12. 2019. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Decades before she became a liberal firebrand, Elizabeth Warren was a registered Republican. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari explains why her time at Rutgers and the University of Pennsylvania helped shift her political views and shaped the future presidential contender.

