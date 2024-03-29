Historic Carillon Bells Create Iconic Germantown Sound
Brandywine Workshop, Finding Your Roots, Germantown Carillon Bells & More!
Next on You Oughta Know, find out how Brandywine Workshop shares global perspectives through art. Meet a local woman featured on Finding Your Roots. Hear how historic carillon bells create an iconic Germantown sound. Discover the Philadelphia Drum Company. See how a South Street dumpling shop is bringing back the automat. Learn about a program that provides second chances and city beautification.
