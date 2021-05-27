Healing the invisible wounds of war

Air Date: May 28, 2021 10:00 am
Veterans gather at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day. (Peter Tobia for WHYY)

Every day in the US, millions of veterans struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. In fact, 20 veterans die by suicide every day. For many, isolation caused by the pandemic has only made their lives more difficult.  As we approach Memorial Day, we’ll talk to WINDEN ROWE, Clinical Director at The Center for Change of Kennett Square, who specializes in the treatment of stress and trauma. Retired Marine Staff Sgt. JOE DIMOND also joins our conversation to discuss what happens to military members after discharge, and how they can ask for help. When he returned home from fighting Fallujah, Iraq, he didn’t know how to talk about his experiences, believing that no one would understand or care. He founded The Stain of War to give veterans a place to share their stories.

 

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

