Trouble pooping on vacation? You’re not alone, and here’s how to fix that

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Find our full episode on poop here.

You’ve finally arrived at your destination, and your itinerary is packed with relaxing activities — sleeping in late, lying on the beach, grabbing a piña colada, and feasting on the local food. You’re on vacation; this is what you’re supposed to do.

But what isn’t on your itinerary: grueling days of constipation and the excessive bloating that follows.

About 40 percent of travelers experience constipation when away from home. And sometimes it’s hard to pinpoint the culprit, if there is just one. This is a phenomenon that neurogastroenterologist Trisha Pasricha hears a lot about from her patients.

“It’s one of the biggest reasons people’s vacations go so awry,” she said.

Pasricha directs the Institute for Gut-Brain Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and leads a laboratory funded by the National Institutes of Health. She also covers this topic in her new book, “You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong: How to Make Your Bowel Movements a Joy.”

“I hear this all the time around this time of year when people are coming back from their spring breaks that they should have had a really lovely time … and instead by day three, day four, they realize they haven’t pooped the entire time, and they’re just completely miserable.”

So why can’t people “go” on vacation?

To get a better idea of what’s really going on, I surveyed a few brave participants at Washington Square Park in Philadelphia. To protect their privacy, we’re only using participants’ first names because, well, it’s about poop.

People spoke about comfort, stress, and more:

“I don’t know. Something about being in a different environment, but I can attest that it is true from personal experience, but I don’t know why,” said Mike.

“Our stress levels are extremely important. And all of these things, I feel, get shifted when we’re in a new location. And then it disrupts that gut -body -brain connection to then release and have the release be pleasurable,” said Naomi.

“It depends. If you’re by yourself, you shouldn’t have a problem going number two on vacation. If you’re by yourself, you feel comfortable,” said Aigner.

People also mentioned eating outside of their normal diet and forgetting to drink enough water.

Pasricha says altogether, the vacation constipation is severalfold. She says to remember that our colons have a schedule that they rely on.