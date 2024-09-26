Should the filibuster be eliminated? The debate heats up
Should we keep the filibuster or get rid of it? Vice President Kamala Harris wants it gone, Sen. Joe Manchin says it's vital. What's your take? We debate on Studio 2.Listen 51:40
The future of the filibuster is in the news … again. Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview this week that, if elected, she would support abolishing the Senate filibuster to fast-track abortion rights legislation. In response, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not endorse Harris and called the filibuster the “holy grail of democracy.” This clash highlights a critical question: should the filibuster be preserved, or should it be eliminated?
Guests:
Caroline Fredrickson, Senior Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, and Terry Tracy, CEO of Broad and Liberty.
