The future of the filibuster is in the news … again. Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview this week that, if elected, she would support abolishing the Senate filibuster to fast-track abortion rights legislation. In response, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not endorse Harris and called the filibuster the “holy grail of democracy.” This clash highlights a critical question: should the filibuster be preserved, or should it be eliminated?

Guests:

Caroline Fredrickson, Senior Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, and Terry Tracy, CEO of Broad and Liberty.