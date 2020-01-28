Giving people of color opportunity in Philly’s construction industry

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Philly residents and officials have long decried the lack of diversity in the city’s overwhelmingly white construction industry, especially as it experiences a building boom. Now, a new development project in North Philly is taking a unique approach to employ more people of color — and it seems to be working.

Guest: Philadelphia Inquirer architecture critic Inga Saffron