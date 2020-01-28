Watch/Listen: Senate impeachment trial

Listen on WHYY-FM, watch on WHYY-TV or stream online.

Watch
Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Giving people of color opportunity in Philly’s construction industry

Air Date: January 27, 2020
Listen 13:50
Graduates of a training course sponsored by the Post Bros. celebrate their graduation at the local community center. (Richard Allen New Generation)

Graduates of a training course sponsored by the Post Bros. celebrate their graduation at the local community center. (Richard Allen New Generation)

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

Philly residents and officials have long decried the lack of diversity in the city’s overwhelmingly white construction industry, especially as it experiences a building boom. Now, a new development project in North Philly is taking a unique approach to employ more people of color — and it seems to be working.

Guest: Philadelphia Inquirer architecture critic Inga Saffron

Brought to you by The Why

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate