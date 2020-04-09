Food & Finances in the Pandemic

While anxiety surrounding the impact of Coronavirus continues to grow, hosts Shirley Min and Regina Mitchell share how many are adapting to this new way of life. First, money coach Lynnette Khalfani-Cox suggests how to prioritize your finances after receiving a stimulus check, then Jared Cannon shares how his company Simply Good Jars is providing free, fresh salads to Philadelphia healthcare workers. Kae Lani Palmisano shows us the safest way to order takeout and Shirley video-chats with an owl from the Elmwood Park Zoo. Plus, find out how a tub of Philadelphia tap water becomes a beautiful ice sculpture!