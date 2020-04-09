    Food & Finances in the Pandemic

    Air Date: April 9, 2020

    While anxiety surrounding the impact of Coronavirus continues to grow, hosts Shirley Min and Regina Mitchell share how many are adapting to this new way of life. First, money coach Lynnette Khalfani-Cox suggests how to prioritize your finances after receiving a stimulus check, then Jared Cannon shares how his company Simply Good Jars is providing free, fresh salads to Philadelphia healthcare workers. Kae Lani Palmisano shows us the safest way to order takeout and Shirley video-chats with an owl from the Elmwood Park Zoo. Plus, find out how a tub of Philadelphia tap water becomes a beautiful ice sculpture!

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate