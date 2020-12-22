“Fault Lines: Fractured Families and how to Mend Them”

Air Date: December 21, 2020
Family gatherings may be physically distant this year but the tensions and old resentments will still show up over Zoom or on phone calls. For many, friction-free family holidays is a wish that rarely comes true. For others, who may find themselves estranged from relatives, connecting with family is impossible even in the best of years. So this hour, we’ll talk about how to navigate fraught family relationships and how to reconcile the broken ones with Cornell University family sociologist KARL PILLEMER, author of Fault Lines: Fractured families and How to Mend.

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

