Donate

What do you suggest? Advice columnists give us some tips

Air Date: June 11, 2020
Big Stock

Big Stock

It seems that every day brings something new to worry about. And while our collective attention has recently been turned to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protest movements, the day-to-day stress of navigating our jobs and life with family, friends, and romantic partners still deserves attention. So how do we get through these days? We invited the experts. VICE Life’s Deputy Editor and advice columnist RACHEL MILLER joins us along with Washington Post columnist and USA Today advice columnist STEVEN PETROW to give us their best insights on how to navigate relationships in an uncertain time.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate