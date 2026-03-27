Tiger Woods involved in rollover car crash in Florida, according to reports

Authorities say the rollover crash occurred just after 2 p.m. not far from where Woods lives in Jupiter Island.

Tiger Woods speaks to the media

FILE - Tiger Woods speaks to the media at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, ahead of the Genesis Invitational, where he is the tournament host. (AP Photo/Doug Ferguson)

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has told media outlets.

Authorities say the rollover crash occurred just after 2 p.m. not far from where Woods lives in Jupiter Island. There were no other details, though CBS 12 cited a source as saying there were no serious injuries.

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a text seeking information.

It was the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed that led to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later doctors considered amputation.

Woods had been working his way back to golf from a seventh back surgery last September. He had not decided whether he could play in the Masters on April 9-12.

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