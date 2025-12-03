Cut ties or no? How to deal with difficult family relationships

More than one in four Americans are estranged from a family member. Estrangement appears to be increasing, amplified by viral social media videos that encourage people to set firm boundaries or even cut off contact with toxic parents or siblings.

As “no contact” becomes more publicly discussed and normalized, sometimes even celebrated, questions arise about whether complete separation is truly the healthiest path to healing, whether society’s views on family estrangement are shifting and how individuals can know when distancing themselves is the right choice.

Guests

Joshua Coleman – psychologist and author of Rules of Estrangement

Harriet Brown – author Shadow Daughter