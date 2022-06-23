Donate

    Ep. 5: Pride 365

    Air Date: June 23, 2022
    Listen 26:22

    On the final episode, we’re going to Philly Pride. After the dramatic downfall of the organization that ran the event for decades, we’ll see what the new group managed to accomplish. Did Pride feel revolutionary, or did it still feel corporate? Did police stay out of the festival? And did the community truly feel safe celebrating in the Gayborhood? We’ll hear whether this new group reached their goal to create a Pride that works for everyone — with little resources and just a year to do it. And we’ll explore what this all means for the future of the Pride movement

    Brought to you by March On: The Fight for Pride

