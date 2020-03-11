Ep 34: 123 Science Street

Ep 34: 123 Science StreetListen 11:03
It’s like grandma always says: if you go nosing around in a rocket scientist’s workshop, you’ll probably end up electrocuted. That’s just common sense.
In-depth analysis and commentary on today's biggest news stories as only the BBC can deliver. BBC "Newshour" covers everything from the growth of democracy to the threat of terrorism with a fresh, clear perspective from across the globe.
It’s like grandma always says: if you go nosing around in a rocket scientist’s workshop, you’ll probably end up electrocuted. That’s just common sense.
It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.