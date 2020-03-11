    Apple Podcasts Stitcher

    Ep 34: 123 Science Street

    Air Date: March 11, 2020
    Listen 11:03
    Eleanor Amplified logo

    It’s like grandma always says: if you go nosing around in a rocket scientist’s workshop, you’ll probably end up electrocuted. That’s just common sense.

    Brought to you by Eleanor Amplified

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate