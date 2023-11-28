    El Toro

    Air Date: November 28, 2023
    We’re talking with El Toro, a muralist and one of the founders of Philadelphia’s hand-drawn sticker scene. We’ll learn what it was like moving from the Phillipines to the U.S. as a kid, why he recently came out of anonymity, and hear the origin story of his namesake character.

    Show Notes

    Brought to you by Art Outside

