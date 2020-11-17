Dustin Beck

“I Know a Man”

Dustin is a graduate of Olivet College in Michigan and has a degree in music composition. He has been writing original music since his college days. He currently lives in New Jersey, and before the virus played in several venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In the past he was a piano player in the Randy Lippencott band and the cheers band, but mostly played solo gigs.

Dustin thinks the Coronavirus crisis has everyone thinking and living differently than we have in the past, and he hopes his song “I Know a Man” helps everybody feel a little and get through to the next day with some sanity.