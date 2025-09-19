Different Patients, Different Outcomes

Over the past few decades, researchers have learned a lot about the factors that shape our health — our genetics and biology, for starters, but also income, lifestyle, environment, and access to care. But even so, mysteries still remain — why does one patient survive and another die? What leads two people with the same illness and background to experience vastly different outcomes?

On this episode, we explore what scientists are discovering about the puzzle pieces that shape sickness and health, and how they fit together. We hear about one woman’s quest to find out why her sister died young from lupus, what a recently discovered condition could reveal about the cause of other ailments, and efforts to catch diseases before they start.

ALSO HEARD: