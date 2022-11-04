    Delaware Hunter Discovers Rare Tree

    Air Date: November 4, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, go deep into the woods to spot a unicorn of a tree, the nearly extinct American Chestnut. Explore the beautiful covered bridges of Bucks County. Find out how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Meet an Old City saxophonist who lives life to his own rhythm. Forage for wild flavors with Chef Philip Manganaro.

