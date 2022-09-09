Jim White of the Delaware Nature Society leads the way as we splash through a stream and trudge up a hill through a thicket of brush to reach the top of Coverdale Farm Preserve.

There’s no trail or marker this deep in the dense woods in northern Delaware so the veteran biologist admits to being a little stumped when we arrive in a random grove of tall tulips and oaks, some felled by storms.

“Yeah, trying to find it,” White says. “It’s with all these other trees. And, you know, it’s not that distinct, not that different from some of the other trees. Because all you see is the trunk down in here.”

After a few minutes of searching, White hits paydirt.

“Oh here it is right here,’’ he exclaims. “Here it is.”

“It” is a 65-foot high American chestnut, with an 18-inch diameter. White is a tall man but he can barely wrap his hands around it.

The adult American chestnut, long thought to be extinct in Delaware, was discovered by a deer hunter with a sharp eye and an encyclopedic knowledge of local flora. The one White is hugging is the only one known to exist in the state; he calls it a “precious resource.”

White thinks about what this swath of woods in the rural Centreville area looked like in the early 1900s.

“This forest would have been 30% or more chestnut trees, American chestnut,’’ he says. “Of course, the blight came in at about that time when they started to bring the Chinese chestnuts over.”

The “blight” is a parasitic fungus that decimated the American chestnut about a century ago, with up to 4 billion wiped out in the eastern United States.

The chestnut trees from China that were brought to America are resistant to the disease. But not the American version, which is considered functionally extinct.

Sara Fitzsimmons of the American Chestnut Foundation says that while there are thousands of adult trees across the country — most unseen by humans because they are amid dense, unreachable forest — about 85% of “the 430 million stems still on the landscape” are less than one inch in diameter.

“The great, great majority of American chestnuts that you find today throughout Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and so on are small sprouts that are struggling for existence,’’ Fitzsimmons said. “They get the blight, they die back, they resprout, they get the blight, they die back, they resprout. They’re these tiny diseased things.”

She calls the Delaware tree significant because the tree is bigger than 95% of the roughly 500 her group has documented. The largest in the group’s database are in Maine. One is 112 feet tall; another is 40 feet wide.

“And so a tree like you just visited is, I wouldn’t say rare, but it is unusual,’’ she said. ”It is unusual for the trees to escape being infected with the blight for that long.”