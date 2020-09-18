Debunking deepfakes, disinformation and conspiracy theories

Misinformation and conspiracy theories about the election and voting, the pandemic, even the wildfires out west are everywhere online. It’s even a challenge for the most careful news readers to keep all the facts straight. And the amount of domestic disinformation has also dramatically increased in recent years – it’s not just the Russians pushing phony news any more. This hour, why is there so much misinformation online, and who is spreading it? Also, how serious a threat are the conspiracy theories like QAnon to our democracy, and how can we fight them? We’ll talk with CLINT WATTS, Distinguished Research Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and BRENDAN NYHAN, professor of government at Dartmouth College.