Danny Lynch is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and founder of D-Lynch Productions LLC, a production company that offers recording studio, videography and graphic design services. Danny started his musical career as a self-taught guitarist, pianist, drummer, and bassist, who has developed into a prolific songwriter while performing in local bands such as Funkin Do-Me and Mighty O.V.

Danny has written songs for a variety of artists over the years including Atlantic Records Recording artist Halestom, multi-platinum producer Josh Thompson, Grammy nominated producer David Ivory, singer-songwriter Mutlu, and Noize Trip New Heights Entertainment (which represents producers/songwriters for Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Eminem). Danny is currently performing as a solo artist and/or duo performer in the Tri-State area under the name Danny Lynch Project.