Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Connection and kindness during the pandemic

Air Date: March 20, 2020 10:00 am
Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck touches hands with a customer through window glass while closing his storefront due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck touches hands with a customer through window glass while closing his storefront due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Guests: Will Sommer, Jamil Zaki

Many of us are practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus – keeping away from other people and staying at home. But the isolation can be frightening and harmful for our mental and physical health. So this hour, we’ll talk about ways to stay connected with others and how to keep mentally fit. We’ll also look at surprising and inspiring examples of empathy and kindness during this challenging time. Our guest is Stanford psychologist JAMIL ZAKI, who directs the Stanford Social Neuroscience Laboratory and is the author ofThe War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World. But first, we’ll talk about how different right-wing media outlets have been covering the pandemic, the effect it’s having on their viewers, and the shocking conspiratorial question that a reporter from OAN asked at yesterdays White House press briefing. Daily Beast reporter WILL SOMMER joins us.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate