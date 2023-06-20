Donate

Cocktail Tasting, High Prices at the Jersey Shore, World Refugee Day

A James Beard winning mixologist shares drinks. And, families are getting priced out of the Jersey Shore...why is it so expensive? We also celebrate World Refugee Day.

Air Date: June 20, 2023 12:00 pm
Beachgoers are seen on the beach at the Jersey Shore, with the ocean in the background.

Beachgoers are seen on Point Pleasant Beach. (Wayne Parry/AP)

Hop Sing Laundromat is a speakeasy bar a few blocks away in Chinatown. The bartender-in-resident is famed mixologist Toby Maloney. He just won his second James Beard award, this one for his new book, The Bartender’s Manifesto: How to Think, Drink, and Create Cocktails Like a Pro, coauthored by Emma Janzen.

From extreme prices for weekly rentals to $7 ice cream on the shore, families are getting priced out of the Jersey Shore…why is it so expensive? Stockton University’s Michael Busler and WHYY’s Tom Grahsler join us.

We also celebrate World Refugee Day. HIAS Pennsylvania’s Rosalind Holtzman joins us.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate