China’s multiple crises

Guests: Jacques deLisle, Jonathan Pollack

Chinese president Xi Jingping is in the midst of managing a number of challenges to his power and the stability of his country. Over the weekend, 1.7 million protesters in Hong Kong took to the streets as part of the ongoing anti-government demonstrations. The Taiwanese have since offered asylum to the pro-democracy protesters, increasing the already extreme tensions between China and Taiwan. Meanwhile, America’s president has ignited a trade war against China that will have economic effects for both nations. Today, we’ll discuss what’s causing the tumult in China, the trade war, and how these things impact U.S.-China relations, as well as the relationship between Xi and Trump. Joining us for the hour is JACQUES deLISLE, director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for East Asian Studies, and JONATHAN POLLACK, nonresident senior fellow in the John L. Thornton China Center and Center for East Asia Policy at the Brookings Institution.