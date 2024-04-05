It sneaks up on us while we’re sitting in traffic, or waiting at the doctor’s office, or doing our taxes — boredom, that restless feeling of dissatisfaction that arises when we harbor “the desire for desires,” as Leo Tolstoy said.

At the same time, we’re living in an age of never-ending stimulation, all at our fingertips — texting, social media, 24-hour news, and streaming galore. But despite this constant content consumption, we’re still getting bored — maybe even more so than ever. We find ourselves hopping from tab to tab, scrolling through Instagram while watching a show, tuning out of meetings to check our email. And now some researchers are worried that all this stimulation could be changing our brains.

On this episode, we look at boredom in the age of information overload, and whether or not it’s really good for us and our brains. We hear stories about what happened when two reporters quit their digital addictions for four weeks, a monk who took his search for boredom to the ultimate extreme, and why there’s value to the slow pace of baseball.

ALSO HEARD: